James Gunn Confirms A Death In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie will be directed by James Gunn, who has helmed the previous two parts. The filmmaker has been active on his social media handles. He recently revealed that some character might die in GOTG3. Read to know more.

James Gunn confirms death in Vol.3

James Gunn recently held a QnA session on his Instagram handle. A fan asked him that will someone die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Gunn said “yes” as he answers the question, but did not reveal who it might be. He even talked about a fourth Guardians film. The filmmaker said that he planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked out. He stated that he has no plans to do a fourth Guardians movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had the death of a popular member. It was Yondu played by Michael Rooker. He was a father a figure to Peter Quill/ Star Lord and raised him. His emotional last seen with Quill saying “He may have been your father, boy, but he ain't your daddy,” broke many Marvel and Guardians fans’ heart.

James Gunn earlier revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is currently on scheduled despite COVID-19 pandemic. Many other Marvel films in phase four have been moved ahead. Gunn even mentioned that he knows the release date of the film. Check out his tweets.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Batista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and might mark the debut of Adam Warlock in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reportedly release in 2021 or 2022.

