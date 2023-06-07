James Gunn Reacts To His Scooby-Doo Connection To The Flash: I'm Canon

James Gunn recently took to his Twitter handle to react to his Scooby-Doo connection to the DC film The Flash. In a behind-the-scenes picture, The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti was seen playing with the actor who played the younger version of Barry Allen named Ian Loh. The eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that the young Barry's bedroom had a Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed poster on the wall.

The Scooby Doo movie was written by the DC Studios co-chief and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. This photo, to fans, suggested that James Gunn also exists as a filmmaker in the DC Universe. This photo was posted by a fan account of The Flash. Reacting to the Twitter post, the filmmaker responded with an "I'm canon?" in a fun way. Check the post below:

(Fan page of The Flash posts a picture of young Barry Allen and the filmmaker. | Image: James Gunn/Twitter)

About The Flash starring Ezra Miller

(The Flash with Batman and Supergirl fighting the odds. | Image: @homeofdcu/Twitter)

The Flash starring Ezra Miller as the main lead will hit the big screens on June 16, 2023. This DC film will feature some familiar faces and also introduce some new heroes to reshape the DC multiverse. In this film, Barry Allen attempts to venture into the past to change a particular event, resulting in repercussions for the events coming ahead.

In the multiverse, General Zod returns and threatens annihilation. Following this, Barry Allen will be seen teaming up with several versions of himself and will also join hands with Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle). Not just Supergirl, but Barry will form a group with Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman.

The Flash is helmed by Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson is the writer behind it. Barbara Muschietti is backing up this DC film. The star cast of this film includes Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton. Some of the stars include Maribel Verdu, Ian Loh, Rudy Mancuso, among others.