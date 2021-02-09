Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Cate Blanchett And Kevin Hart In Eli Roth-directed 'Borderlands'

The new addition to Lionsgate’s upcoming Borderlands cast is Jamie Lee Curtis. She joins Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the Eli Roth directorial, an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. Read along to know what the makers of the movie have to say about having Curtis on board and more details.

Jamie Lee Curtis joins the Borderlands cast

Jamie Lee Curtis has now been roped in for the Lionsgate’s upcoming film Borderlands. She will be joining actor Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the film. The movie is an official adaptation of the widely known video game Borderlands which launched in 2009 and has had several versions to it in the last decade. The movie has Eli Roth at its helm, with the screenplay being penned by Craig Mazin.

Jamie will portray the role of Tannis, which is based on an archaeologist, Dr Patricia Tannis from the planet of Pandora. Her expertise can help in reaching a mysterious vault, that contains ancient alien technology. Tannis has a messy history with Lilith, Blanchett’s character.

The movie is bankrolled by Avi and Ari Arad along with Erik Feig under the banners Arad Productions and Picturestart. According to Variety, Roth said that working with an iconic actor like Curtis is has been his dream for the longest time. He expressed his excitement to see all the humour, warmth and brilliance that Jamie will add to Tannis’ character.

President of Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, Nathan Kahane appreciated Jamie saying that she adds her uniqueness to the characters giving them depth and gravitas, while still keeping them entertaining. He further stated that Jamie commands the screen with her presence and is like a family to the entertainment group by now. Jamie had given a critically acclaimed performance in the Lionsgate movie Knives Out prior to this and also hosted the Lionsgate Live in Summer 2020, which was a fundraiser to help all theatre workers in need. Nathan expressed that the group is elated to work with her again.

As for the game, it was first launched by Gearbox Software in 2009 October as a PC and console video game. The game has had several titles that followed the original which include Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. The latter was their latest launch in 2019 and has sold over 11 million units around the world.

