Jared Leto Introduces The Japanese Trailer Of The Upcoming Superhero Film 'Morbius'

Popular American actor and musician Jared Leto recently shared a video in which he gave an explanation about his upcoming movie, Morbius. His video continued with the Japanese Morbius trailer. Known for his performances in Prefontaine, Jared Leto will be seen in the upcoming American superhero movie based on Marvel’s comics character, Morbius. The actor explains his character in the latest Morbius trailer.

Jared Leto was seen in this video where he introduced his upcoming movie’s character, Morbius. In the video, he first greeted all his wonderful Marvel fans and stated how he could not wait for them to check out his new movie Morbius arriving their way soon.

Speaking about his character in the movie, Jared Leto said that he will play a new Marvel character who attempts to cure his lifelong blood disease with experimental science but turns into a vampire during the process. While offering the new Japanese Morbius trailer to his fans, he added how it was an exciting role in an expanding universe.

Though the character Morbius is well-known among all the Marvel comic fans, it will be the first time to see this character live in action. The character Morbius was first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1971 in which he essayed a negative role but eventually became an antihero.

Morbius character can be related to Spider-Man as Spider man’s powers came through a spider bite while Morbius got it by injecting himself with the DNA of a vampire bat.

Before the release of Morbius trailer, there were several speculations about the casting confirmations for both Morbius and Spider-Man movie, but then the trailer illustrated included a cameo of Michael Keaton who might be reprising his role as The Vulture.

Jared Leto’s movies

Jared Leto has appeared in several shows and movies and has managed to become an established actor in Hollywood. Some of his famous movies include The Last of the High Kings, American Psycho, Chapter 27, Panic Room, Black and White, Phone Booth, The Thin Red Line, Requiem of a Dream, The Outsider, Suicide Squad, Dallas Buyers Club and many others.

