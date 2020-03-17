Jared Leto Steps Out Of Meditative Retreat 'into A Very Different World', Goes 'Wow'

Jared Leto discovered a big shift in the world as he knew it after he came out of an isolated meditative camp in the desert earlier on Tuesday. The actor learned of the coronavirus pandemic and the global scare of the virus only after he logged on to his phone which had been prohibited for use at the isolated retreat. The actor took to Instagram and shared his shock with his fans and followers as he started off the note with a "Wow".

He recounted, "2 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least."

Leto got acquainted with the latest of the coronavirus outbreak all over the world only after he was contacted by his family and friends. He shared, "I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on.". the Suicide Squad actor signed off the note by saying,"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

In the 12 days that the actor had been out of contact with the world outside the tranquil desert, a lot of developments took place in the US. The coronavirus outbreak had been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), US President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency after suspending all travel from Europe, except the U.K, and the stock market had tanked several times.

What's next for Jared Leto?

The actor was last seen onscreen in the 2018 crime thriller film The Outsider and will be seen next in his first Marvel film titled Morbius. The actor who played the character of Joker in the 2016 DC film The Suicide Squad will be shifting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will play the role of Michael Morbius, a scientist who accidentally becomes a vampire. The film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

