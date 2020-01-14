Jared Leto Makes The Big DC To Marvel Switch As 'Morbius' Movie Trailer Releases

Jared Leto has finally made his major switch from DC to Marvel as the trailer of Morbius finally sees daylight. Morbius is based on the Marvel anti-human hero who develops vampiric superhuman abilities after a failed experiment. Read on to know more details about this story.

'Morbius' leads to Leto’s major switch

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto made his comic character debut as Joker in DC’s Suicide Squad. The film did not allow him to explore his character at much length since his movie role was cut short. According to a media portal’s report, Jared Leto even had a fallout with the studio because of the reduced duration of his role.

But now, Jared has finally made the big switch. The Dallas Buyers Club actor has finally marked his debut as an MCU character with the release of the Morbius movie trailer.

The Morbius movie trailer has successfully captured the life of the Marvel anti-hero right from his childhood to his failed experiment to cure his rare blood disease.

The actor's character development in the trailer is being loved by the MCU fans. The Morbius movie trailer also successfully captures the essence of Jared Leto’s character turning into Morbius and not being able to control his thirst for blood.

Some fans are also speculating that the Sony Marvel Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe collaboration might lead to Tom Holland’s Spiderman or Tom Hardy’s Venom making a surprise cameo in the film.

Jared Leto starrer the Morbius movie trailer also drops major references to these characters. It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to Jared Leto’s switch from his Joker avatar to now donning vampire fangs as part of his role as Morbius. Till then, check out the Jared Leto starrer Morbius’ movie trailer here.

Image courtesy: Morbius movie Instagram, Suicide Squad movie Instagram

