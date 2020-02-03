Birds Of Prey Will Not Feature Jared Leto's Joker Due To THIS Reason, Says Director Cathy

Suicide Squad was one of the most anticipated movies of its time; however, it was met with mixed reviews upon release and did not do well with some audiences. The film is a thing of the past and fans often express how the movie did not meet its full potential. Jared Leto’s Joker was something fans were excited about after the legendary portrayal of Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight.

Also Read | Margot Robbie And Her Friends Deal With Break Up In THIS Epic Way

Why Birds of Prey did not bring back Jared Leto's Joker

The trailer of the film was enticing; however, Leto was given comparatively less screen time according to fans, due to which his character's potential could not be explored. However in 2020, fans witnessed the trailer of Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quin). Fans were delighted to see Margot Robbie reprise her role as the maniacal Harley Quinn. The trailer of the film speaks about Joker but not much information is provided on the character.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Radiates In Minimal Yet Chic Outfits; Check Out The Pictures Here

Speaking with an international entertainment portal, director Cathy Yan revealed that the Joker will not make any cameo appearance in the film. The director mentioned that it is her creative decision to leave him out of this film, as according to her the script does not need a Joker in or for the film.

Cathy mentioned she wants the story to focus mainly on Harley Quinn and her allies rather than her past. She further added that the film starts with the break up of Harley and Joker and goes on to later focus on to other things and Harley’s mission in general. She has cleared out that the Joker will only be remembered as a character of the last film.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' Review: Margot Robbie Starrer Receives Heaps Of Praise

Harley Quinn will be played by Margot Robbie, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cass Cain, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, will be seen in the film going up against Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, the film's primary antagonist, as well as Chris Messina's Victor Zsasz. The film is nearing its planned release date of February 7 and fans are excited to watch the film. The film has met with fairly positive reviews at screening, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Margot Robbie’s Love For Black And White Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.