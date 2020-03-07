The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jared Leto Looks Back On His Near-death Experience While Rock Climbing

Hollywood News

Jared Leto recently took to his social media to share pictures and a video from a near-death experience that he had while he was rock-climbing. Take a look.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jared Leto

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is an enthusiastic rock climber. It is one of his favourite hobbies and many of Leto's climbing partners are expert climbers. However, many things can still go wrong. In the year 2017, the actor was following a route with his climbing partner, Alex Honnold. During the hike, Jared Leto took a fall and his rope almost got cut by a sharp rock while he was dangling 600 feet in the air. 

Jared Leto looks back on his near-death experience, shares pictures

ALSO READ | Jared Leto As A Pseudo-vampire In 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer; Watch Here

For some reason, Jared Leto recently took to his social media to reflect on the event. The actor posted two posts on the micro-blogging site on March 6. He posted a selfie from a high route on the Red Rock Canyon which is known for its climbing routes that are over 1,000 feet long. Just next to that picture, Leto showed a picture of his rope that nearly got cut by a rock. 

ALSO READ | Jared Leto Makes The Big DC To Marvel Switch As 'Morbius' Movie Trailer Releases

In the same thread, Jared Leto later shared a video from the climbing site as well. In the video, the Suicide Squad actor is holding the rope and points at the point where it got frayed by the rock. The actor later revealed that he was more bummed about the rope damage ruining his day more than fearing for his life. 

ALSO READ | Jared Leto Starrer 'Morbius' Trailer Out, Fans Excited Over Actor's Portrayal

ALSO READ | Birds Of Prey Will Not Feature Jared Leto's Joker Due To THIS Reason, Says Director Cathy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV