Jared Leto Looks Back On His Near-death Experience While Rock Climbing

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is an enthusiastic rock climber. It is one of his favourite hobbies and many of Leto's climbing partners are expert climbers. However, many things can still go wrong. In the year 2017, the actor was following a route with his climbing partner, Alex Honnold. During the hike, Jared Leto took a fall and his rope almost got cut by a sharp rock while he was dangling 600 feet in the air.

Jared Leto looks back on his near-death experience, shares pictures

Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. pic.twitter.com/CGd6kIM5o5 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

For some reason, Jared Leto recently took to his social media to reflect on the event. The actor posted two posts on the micro-blogging site on March 6. He posted a selfie from a high route on the Red Rock Canyon which is known for its climbing routes that are over 1,000 feet long. Just next to that picture, Leto showed a picture of his rope that nearly got cut by a rock.

It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night... pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

In the same thread, Jared Leto later shared a video from the climbing site as well. In the video, the Suicide Squad actor is holding the rope and points at the point where it got frayed by the rock. The actor later revealed that he was more bummed about the rope damage ruining his day more than fearing for his life.

