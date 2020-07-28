Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Become Parents To Baby Girl, Name Her 'Willa': Reports

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have been reportedly blessed with a baby girl. As per a report published by a news daily in the west, Sophie Turner gave birth to the baby girl last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles and the couple has named the new-born ‘Willa’. Even though neither Sophie Turner nor Joe Jonas has confirmed the news, the report adds that the couple is very excited and is ‘over the moon’.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Often Checks-up On Her Pregnant Sister-in-law, Sophie Turner: Reports

It's a girl for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie’s representative confirmed the news with a news organisation and mentioned that ‘the couple is already obsessed with the new-born and can't stop gloating about their new addition’. Sophie and Joe are taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends, suggests the report. Sophie and Joe have always been tight-lipped about their pregnancy, however, the couple made several appearances in the past few weeks for walks, family picnics, or safely participating in Black Lives Matter protests in California.

Also Read | Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Among The Few Stars To Feature In 'The Princess Bride' Video

Sophie and Joe are second of the Jonas Brothers to welcome a child. Joe Jonas’ older brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are proud parents to two daughters, Alena and Valentina Jonas. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot in 2018, have expressed hopes to start a family soon in many media interactions.

Also Read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Sport Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears And Pregnancy Rumours; See

Actor Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series, welcomed his first child with his longtime love Georgia Groome. The pair's representative confirmed the news and told a leading news daily that the couple asks for nothing but privacy at the hour. It was recently reported that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe congratulated Rupert Grint on welcoming his first child with long-time girlfriend, Georgia Groome.

Actor Devon Murray, who had played Seamus Finnegan in the much-loved Harry Potter series, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey. The Irish actor took to his Instagram handle to share a post and revealed that the couple is expecting a baby in January 2021. Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, later this year. Recently, singer Nicki Minaj revealed her pregnancy news with Kenneth Petty.

(Image credits: Sophie Turner Instagram)

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Often Checks-up On Her Pregnant Sister-in-law, Sophie Turner: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.