Harry Potter Birthday Quiz: Can You Pick The 1 Lie From These 3 Harry Potter References?

Years after its release, Harry Potter remains to be one of the most popular films and books series among the youth. Harry Potter, the star of J. K. Rowling's series, celebrates his birthday on July 31. In this Harry Potter quiz, can you pick out the one lie from these three Harry Potter rumours? Take this quiz to find out if you are a true Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling fan.

2 Truths and One Lie: Harry Potter Series Edition

Harry Potter's novel for the eighth part is not in progress

Harry Potter and Cursed Child will not be made into a film

There is a Harry Potter TV series on the cards

There are no LGBTQ characters in Harry Potter

Dumbledore is Gay

Luna Lovegood never dated Neville Longbottom

Neville Longbottom married Hannah Abbott

Draco Malfoy tied the knot with Pansy Parkinson

Luna Lovegood got married to Rolf Scamander

The idea of Harry Potter was not curated in a train

The idea of Harry Potter was not curated in a library

The idea of Harry Potter was not curated in a cafe

Cornelius Fudge was not a member of Order of the Phoenix

Kingsley Shacklebolt was not a member of Order of the Phoenix

Serius Black is not the founder of Order of the Phoenix

Fred Weasley died during the Battle of Hogwarts

Sirius Black died during the Battle of Hogwarts

Severus Snape died during the Battle of Hogwarts

Gilderoy Lockhart never taught Defense Against The Dark Arts At Hogwarts

Minerva McGonagall never taught Defense Against The Dark Arts At Hogwarts

Severus Snape never taught Defense Against The Dark Arts At Hogwarts

Albus Dumbledore was not the founder of Order of the Phoenix

Arthur Weasley was not the founder of Order of the Phoenix

Molly Weasley was not the original founder of Order of the Phoenix

Neville Longbottom's parents were not killed by Lucius Malfoy

Neville Longbottom's parents were not killed by Voldemort

Neville Longbottom's parents were not killed by Bellatrix

All the Horcruxes had to be destroyed for Voldemort to die

Harry Potter had to be killed because Dumbledore said so

The Horcrux in Harry Potter had to be killed for Voldemort to die

ANSWERS:

There is a Harry Potter TV series on the cards There are no LGBTQ characters in Harry Potter Draco Malfoy tied the knot with Pansy Parkinson The idea of Harry Potter was not curated in a train Kingsley Shacklebolt was not a member of Order of the Phoenix Sirius Black died during the Battle of Hogwarts Severus Snape never taught Defense Against The Dark Arts At Hogwarts Albus Dumbledore was not the founder of Order of the Phoenix Neville Longbottom's parents were not killed by Bellatrix Harry Potter had to be killed because Dumbledore said so

