Pune Police's 'Harry Potter' Video Shows 'most Magical Way To Keep Cyber Threat At Bay'

Pune Police is known to use scenes and quotes from popular media to highlight some serious issues and spread awareness. This time, it has taken a scene from Harry Potter to urge people to keep their passwords private and help then keeping cyber threats at bay. The clip shared on July 31, which marks the birthday of Harry, is now doing rounds of the internet.

Shared on Twitter, the deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban shows Professor McGonagall expressing shock over (Neville Longbottom, a student who wrote down all the passwords and left the note lying around. “Which abysmally foolish person wrote down the password and then proceeded to lose them,” she says.

The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always.#CyberSafety #HarryPotter #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/dqQXIdKTpE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 31, 2020

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over two thousand times and racked up 36 likes. In addition, it has also been flooded by comments when netizens have lauded the police department for sharing such ‘entertaining’ tweets.

Amazing - this handle is managed by a potter-head! https://t.co/aBmTcSUHFD — Ijaaz Poonawala (@hpsedilli) July 31, 2020

'How to be safe'

This comes as Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham took to Twitter to share an animated video showcasing a creative message on how to be safe during such unprecedented times. The clip created by Vaibhav Piwlatkar highlights the importance of staying home and maintaining ‘physical distance’ to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

In the clip, one can see an animated figure of coronavirus eating human figures with the help of a fork and a spoon. While the ‘humans’ can be seen running and shutting themselves inside their houses and shops, the coronavirus figure can be seen roaming around the animated city in search of ‘food’. The video ends with the ‘virus monster’ crying because of hunger and leaving the city.

