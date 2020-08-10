Jason Derulo ‘knocking’ Will Smith’s Teeth Off While Golfing Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Jason Derulo's latest social media video is inevitably jaw-dropping and something for which you were definitely not prepared. The singer took to his social media to share an appalling video on Sunday. The video has Jason accidentally 'knocking' actor Will Smith's teeth off during his golf sessions.

Jason Derulo knocks off Will Smith's teeth

The video begins with the Savage Love singer indulging in a game of golf. Will soon decides to teach the singer how to deliver a putt while playing golf. But Will's golf lessons for Jason do not go quite as planned. The Swalla singer suddenly swings his golf club a little too enthusiastically. This does not prove to be too fruitful for Will who can be seen standing too close to the singer.

The I Am Legend actor then goes on to reveal his broken front teeth in front of the camera sporting a painful expression. Jason can be seen suggesting him to apply some ice on his teeth. But, Will says that even he will take one swing of the game and it is his turn now. Sharing the video, Jason also gave an apt caption which said that he does not like golf. Take a look at the video shared by the Whatcha Say singer.

Jason Derulo shares a selfie with Will Smith

The prank video also got left their fans in splits. Many fans flooded the comments section with the laughter emojis. One of the fans also called Jason and Will as the best duo. Jason also shared a selfie with Will on his social media. The Men In Black actor can be seen sporting his broken teeth in the picture. The singer also had a hilarious caption for the same. The Tip Toe singer wrote how Will is embracing his new smile. Take a look at the reactions of their fans to the video along with Jason's picture with Will.

Will also shared the same video along with their picture together on his social media. He captioned the video stating how he never saw Jason again after the golf incident. He captioned their selfie picture stating that he has to stop inviting the Want To Want Me, singer, now.

