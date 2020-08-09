Will Smith Starrer 'Bright' Is The First Netflix Original Movie To Get An Official Sequel

Bright is an American action fantasy flick, starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Édgar Ramírez, and Ike Barinholtz as the lead characters. The movie was a Netflix Original and released on the OTT platform on December 22, 2017. However, many fans are not aware that Bright is the first Netflix Original movie to have a sequel. Read ahead:

Bright is the first Netflix Original movie to have a sequel

Written by Max Landis and directed by David Ayer, Bright is one of Netflix’s most-streamed movies ever. The plot of the film revolves around an alternate world where humans and mythical creatures co-exist with each other. The success of Bright on the platform got the makers thinking of a sequel to the fantasy drama since its release. Fans will be surprised to know that even though there have been sequels of Netflix Original series, Bright 2 was the first-ever sequel made of a Netflix Originals movie.

The rumours about Bright 2 have been making the rounds for a very long time, and reportedly, it might be releasing soon. The movie was expected to be released in December 2020, but is rumoured to have been postponed due to the global pandemic. Reportedly, Netflix is having a conversation with Louis Leterrier to become the director of the sequel of the movie. Bright 2 will have Will Smith and Joel Edgerton returning to their original characters from the first part -- a crime fight duo.

The director of Bright, David Ayer, has now turned into a writer for the sequel. Bright 2 will be written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with having some parts rewritten by T.S. Nowlin. David Ayer will stay on the project as a producer but is busy with his other projects like Warner Bros Dirty Dozen, which is why Louis Leterrier is asked to take the directorial lead. Louis Letterier is majorly known for working in super hit movies like The Incredible Hulk (2008), that cast Edward Norton as the lead character. The director is also recognised for his work in the heist movie Now You See Me. His most recent project was Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Even though Bright was not critically acclaimed, it became very popular on Netflix. The fan-base created by Bright is expected to bring a strong streaming viewership for the upcoming Bright 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the sequel.

