Will Smith & Jaden Smith Have Starred Together In These Movies; Check Out The List

Hollywood has seen many movies that feature famous father-son duo onscreen together like Ben and Jerry Stiller, Kirk and Michael Douglas. But one father-son combination that has been appreciated by many is Jaden and Will Smith. Be it performing on stage together or on the silver screen, the father-son duo is much-loved by fans. Here is a list of all the movies in which they have starred together.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Released in 2006, The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical movie helmed by Gabriele Muccino. The movie features Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman. Will’s son Jaden Smith made his acting debut by essaying the role of Gardner’s son in the film. The premise of the movie unveils how Gardner struggled with being homeless for nearly a year.

The title of the movie is named after a mural that Gardner sees on the wall outside the day-care facility his son attends. The Pursuit of Happyness showcases how along with taking the custody of his son, Gardner went on to establish his own multimillion-dollar brokerage firm starting from nothing.

After Earth

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, After Earth is a 2013 post-apocalyptic action movie based on an original idea given by Will Smith. It is the second movie after The Pursuit of Happyness that stars the real-life father-son duo Will and Jaden together. The plot of the movie is set in the 31st century when humans are in conflict with a mysterious alien race. A crash landing accident leaves Kitai Raige and his father Cypher stranded on Earth, a millennium later after events have forced humanity’s escape. With his dad injured, Kitai embarks on a dangerous journey to signal for help.

Men in Black II

Men in Black II is a 2002 science-fiction movie helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld. The entire Men in Black series is loosely based on the Marvel Comic series of the same name written by Lowell Cunnigham. The second instalment of the film series features Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie showcases that Agent J is sent to find Agent K for restoring his memory back after the re-appearance of a case of K’s past. Jaden Smith made an uncredited cameo in his dad’s film when he was just four-years-old.

