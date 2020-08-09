Will Smith Gained Nearly 200 Pounds For His Role As Muhammad Ali In 'Ali'

Actor Will Smith played the role of a boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. The film was based on the boxer’s life from 1964 to 1974. Will Smith’s character as Ali was critically acclaimed by the critics. Will Smith had initially turned down the role of Ali. But when Muhammad Ali called up to Will Smith, himself asking Will to take up the role, the actor decided to do the movie. Will Smith gained nearly 210 pounds for the film to look like Ali.

Did you know Will Smith gained 200 pounds for 'Ali'?

The film Ali was based on the life of the boxing champion Muhammad Ali. The film featured his capture of heavyweight title from Sonny Liston, his conversion to Islam, his criticism of the Vietnam War, his banishment from boxing and his return in 1971. The film also starred actors Levar Burton, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles and Ron Silver.

For the film, Will Smith gained nearly 200 pounds. The actor moved to Aspen, Colorado where the air is thinner. Reportedly, he would wake up early and run for five miles. He would then go to the gym for ring work and weight training. In less than four months, he put up 35 pounds of muscle. Muhammad Ali weighed 210 pounds and Will Smith gained weight to match the latter and look like him, for the film.

Will Smith and Michael Mann offered to put their salaries in case the film went over-budget. After Muhammad Ali died in 2016, Will Smith was the pallbearer at his funeral. The film was made on a budget of ₹117 million and made an est box office collection of ₹87 million. The film did not do well at the box office though.

On the work front, Will Smith will be seen in the films, King Richard. The biographical film is based on the life of a coach of tennis players. Will Smith will be seen as Richard Williams in the film, father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film will also star Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal.

