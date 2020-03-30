How Tom Felton,Jason Momoa And Others Spent Their Quarantine Weekend?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many Hollywood male actors have been homebound. While most of them have been expressing the importance of social isolation, some even went on to join hands with initiatives that are creating awareness on the pandemic. While many Hollywood actors, as well as celebrities, took to their social media to share about their weekend quarantine plans, some also spoke about how they are surviving the quarantine. Check out how Hollywood celebrities like Tom Felton and Joe Jonas spent their weekends in quarantine.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton joined his reel father from the Harry Potter series, Jason Isaacs and spoke about an array of things under the #Phone a friend initiative started by the British Red cross. In the video, Jason Isaacs is seen asking Tom Felton questions about how he is spending his quarantine. He asked Tom Felton what he is doing to stay sane and what he is reading and watching on television as well.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is the coolest skateboarding buddy I know! #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/FstwjpJmFL — Posting IG stories (@IgPosting) March 30, 2020

Jason Momoa skateboarded with his kids during the quarantine weekend. In the videos posted by the actor, he can be seen showing off his impressive skateboarding skills. Jason Momoa even posted a picture of the skateboards that had various coloured graffiti on it. Jason Momoa is seen skating in the semi-circular circuit with utmost ease.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto looks unrecognisable as he goes for a hike. Jared Leto is seen wearing a hat as well as a face mask, a pair of gloves and some goggles as he goes for a hike. He captioned the post stating that he hopes everyone is staying safe. The sunny day and the open pastures make a good day for a refreshing hike.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas went live on a service which is raising money to fight COVID-19. The WHO initiated plan allows Joe to talk to people and help the organisation collect money to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

