Jason Momoa's Hilarious Coronavirus Awareness Memes Break Internet

Jason Momoa is one of the most sought after stars in Hollywood. The actor has been part of the industry for long enough; however, he rose to popularity after his role in Justice League and later in Aquaman. Jason is a self-proclaimed activist and fights against single-use plastic. He constantly keeps fans posted on why they should avoid plastics and therefore keeps his followers aware of climate change.

Jason Momoa's hilarious Coronavirus awareness memes

Also Read | Jason Momoa Takes Us Behind-the-scenes Of His Bizarre Super Bowl Commercial

The recent outbreak of the Coronavirus has been declared to be a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The outbreak has led to cancellations of various events, award functions and sporting events as well. Countries and their leaders are trying their level best to keep citizens informed in this time of unrest. In the wake of all this, the WHO has started a Safe Hands Challenge encouraging people to keep themselves clean and wash their hands and be safe from the Coronavirus.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Loses Arm Wrestling Match To Kid So He Could Take Him To Aquaman 2 Sets

The challenge requires the person to record themselves washing their hands and post it on social media. Thus, this gave rise to several memes in support of this new challenge. Jason Momoa became a subject too when fans over social media shared hilarious memes directed towards him. Here are some of the most hilarious memes.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Reveals Why He Went Sleeveless; Says, 'I Had To Take Care Of The Wifey'

According to a news portal, the Coronavirus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide. This pandemic of Coronavirus has also been the reason for the deaths of an estimated 5,600 people, according to a news portal. Hence, light humour acted as a way to relieve people from the stress of the situation.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Slammed For Letting A Bear Eat Cookie From His Mouth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.