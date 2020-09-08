Jason Momoa Shows His Support To Ray Fisher Amid His Allegations Against Joss Whedon

Aquaman star Jason Momoa stands with his Justice League co-star Ray Fisher while he battles with Joss Whedon. He posted a story of Ray Fisher showing that he is in support of his Justice League co-star. Take a look at the story:

Both Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher were introduced in DCEU's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. They later starred together in Justice League. Later, Jason Momoa went on to do his solo film, Aquaman and is all set to return with its sequel. However, Ray Fisher's solo film which was supposed to release this year never got made.

Although fans will get to see both the actors in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. Jason Momoa shared his support for co-star Ray Fisher amidst the Justice League director Joss Whedon controversy. He posted a photo of his co-star, Ray Fisher, on his Instagram Stories with the caption #IStandWithRayFisher. Take a look at the story:

Ray Fisher's Instagram post

Ray fisher posted a screenshot of Jason Momoa's story for him. He tagged Jason Momoa captioning the post as, "Let’s Go!!! #BORGLIFE. My Brother @prideofgypsies A>E." A>E here means accountability over entertainment. Take a look at the post:

Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon controversy

DC fans were extremely shocked to read Ray Fisher's allegation on Twitter against Joss Whedon 2 months ago. He accused Whedon of his on-set treatment regarding the film's actors was 'abusive' and 'unprofessional'. In his tweet, he also claimed that Joss Whedon was "enabled" by Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment President and Jon Berg, the Warner Bros. co-president of Production.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

A month after he also shared that his claims were being investigated by WarnerMedia. He later made a claim that DC Films president Walter Hamada tried to silence his accusations when Warner bros. claimed that Ray fisher did not cooperate in this investigation.

However, he showed proof to the audience that he had in fact gotten in touch with them but decided to discontinue because he didn't feel the investigator was impartial. Take a look at his tweet that shows the same:

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.



I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after:



1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

Because of these latest updates, Ray Fisher has got a lot of support from the DC fans and celebrities. Apart from Jason Momoa, Star Wars actor John Boyega also supported Ray Fisher. He tweeted showing his support. Take a look at his tweet:

Ready when you are. ðŸ™ðŸ¾ https://t.co/1wiOBVfuLe — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 3, 2020

