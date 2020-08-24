'Aquaman 2' Release Discussion At DCFanDome Noticeably Excluded Mention Of Amber Heard

DCFanDome was a major DC centered event that was held a few days ago on August 22, 2020. The event featured several trailers and easter eggs for upcoming DCEU movies like Batman and The Justice League. DCFanDome also had multiple panels, including a panel for Aquaman 2.

While lead star Jason Momoa was absent from the panel, it did feature director James Wan alongside actor Patrick Wilson, who played the role of King Orm in the movie. During the panel, James Wan discussed Aquaman 2's release and possible plot points. However, many fans noticed that the director completely avoided mentioning the name of Amber Heard.

James Wan talks on 'Aquaman 2' release, avoids Amber Heard's name

During the DCFanDome panel, Aquaman 2 director James Wan discussed how the second film would expand upon the world of Jason Momoa's Aquaman. The director also stated that he was excited to continue the journeys of their heroes and expand their world in the second chapter. Moreover, the director revealed that the second film would be more serious compared to the first and will resonate with the tone of today's world.

The panel did not feature lead star Jason Momoa, but it did feature Aquaman's primary antagonist, King Orm. Actor Patrick Wilson, who played King Orm, also discussed what he wanted from Aquaman 2 during the panel at DCFanDome. Patrick Wilson mentioned that he wanted the second movie to explore more of the ocean and explore “some new worlds”. He talked about how mysterious the ocean is, which makes it a perfect location for interesting set pieces.

The first Aquaman movie also starred Amber Heard as the female lead. However, neither James Wan nor Patrick Wilson spoke about Heard's role in the sequel. The director and actor noticeably avoided talking about Amber Heard and the current controversy surrounding her. For those unaware, many fans want Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2 due to her ongoing legal battle with Johnny Depp.

In fact, fans even started a petition online asking for Amber Heard's removal from the movie. As of now, WB and the makers of Aquaman 2 have not yet commented on Amber Heard's role in the movie. Aquaman 2 is set to release sometime in December of 2022.

