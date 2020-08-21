Ray Fisher's Claims Against Whedon Will Now Be Investigated By Warner Media; Read Details

Warner Media has finally launched a formal investigation into Ray Fisher's alleged claims against Joss Whedon. Back in July, the Cyborg actor claimed that Joss Whedon's treatment of the actors on the Justice League set was 'abusive, gross, and unprofessional'. The Justice League director is yet to comment on these allegations.

Warner Media launches an investigation to check Fisher's claims

DC fans were shocked to read Ray Fisher's claims against Justice League director Joss Whedon. Back in July, Ray Fisher in a tweet claimed that Whedon's on-set treatment regarding the film's actors was 'abusive' and 'unprofessional'. Through this tweet, Fisher allegedly claimed that Whedon's behaviour was “enabled” by Warner Bros. co-president of Production Jon Berg and DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

A month after these allegations, Warner Media has launched an investigation into this issue. According to Variety, no evidence has been found yet in the investigation and no timeline has been set for the same. The media portal also claimed that Warner Media has not “prejudged” Whedon, Berg, and Johns, and hence the investigation will not be limited to them.

After Ray Fisher first made the claim it was expected that Joss Whedon will make a statement but the Justice League director is yet to comment on the issue. Geoff Johns rep also declined to comment on the issue. But after Fisher made the initial comment, Berg said in a statement that his accusations were “categorically untrue” and he and (Geoff Johns) never “enabled any unprofessional behaviour”.

Along with this decision, the production company has also decided not to investigate in the public sphere. After the news about this investigation was confirmed, Ray Fisher tweeted and said that he is happy about the progress. Fisher wrote that after 5 weeks of interviews, Warner Media has launched a formal investigation through a third party.

Ray Fisher continued and wrote that he believes this investigation will show that Whedon, Berg, and Johns 'abused their power'. He concluded his tweet by thanking Warner Media for making 'strides to ensure a safer workplace'. Even though Warner Media has launched a formal investigation into this issue, Ray Fisher has not provided any concrete details to support his claims. Take a look at Ray Fisher's tweets here.

After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots.



This is a MASSIVE step forward!



(1/2) — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 20, 2020

I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.



Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!🙏🏽



A>E



(2/2) — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 20, 2020

