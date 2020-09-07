Ray Fisher Accused By Warner Bros. For Not Cooperating With Investigators

Warner Bros. has fired back at actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. On Friday, Warner Bros. shared a statement in response to Ray Fisher's accusation about opprobrious behaviour on the set of Justice League from Joss Whedon, Jon Berg and Geoff John. Warner Bros.'s official statement stated that Fisher has not been cooperative with the investigation this far. Read ahead for more details.

Also Read | 'Cyborg' actor Ray Fisher on watching Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' trailer on loop

Warner Bros. statement

This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.

On July 1, Ray Fisher took to his social media and stated that the Justice League director Joss Whedon was abusive as well as inappropriate on the set. He said, "Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable". In this tweet, he also stated that the director’s behaviour was ‘enabled’ in many ways by the co-producers of the film, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Check out the Justice League actor’s tweet.

Also Read | Ray Fisher's claims against Whedon will now be investigated by Warner Media; Read details

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

According to CBR.com, Ray Fisher accused Geoff Johns of threatening his career. In August, he also shared that his claims were being investigated by WarnerMedia. As per recent updates, the actor has made another claim. He said that DC Films President Walter Hamada endeavoured to "throw" Whedon and Berg "under the bus" in an attempt to get Fisher to relax regarding his claims against Johns. Warner Bros. on Friday replied to Ray Fisher's claims, take a look at their statement.

Also Read | Ray Fisher tweets against Geoff Johns, says he "made a thinly veiled threat to his career"

In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus,' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position. While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator.

Also Read | Ray Fisher 'invites' Joss Whedon to sue the Justice League actor for libel, if he is wrong

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.