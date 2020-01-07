Jason Momoa Takes Internet By Storm After Wearing Tank Top To The Golden Globes

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa became an internet sensation after being spotted in a sleeveless tank top at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on January 5. This made the headlines, and everyone was obsessing over the actor’s unique look in the event.

However, it was the moment when actor Brian Cox walked past Momoa on his way to the stage to collect the award and Momoa was seen applauding and laughing away to himself. The actor was seen wearing a black tank top and netizens saw that his arms were bare after which he became an instant style icon.

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa is, straight up, wearing a sleeveless t-Shirt to this awards show. 👀 👀 👀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mn4QUJRevO — Popcorn for Breakfast (@pfb_podcast) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

#JasonMomoa wearing a tank top at the Globes pic.twitter.com/BpgSfM1SSR — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 6, 2020

everyone: wear a tux to the Golden Globes tonight, ok?

Jason Momoa: pic.twitter.com/mtbJTRuIp0 — gavin (@gavinmind) January 6, 2020

'It was for wifey'

However, later, Momoa opened up about this saying that it was for his ‘wifey.’ The event was held on a chilly winter evening, and Momoa had come with his wife Lisa Bonet, who was freezing at the function. Thus, Jason acted as the chivalrous knight in the shiny coat, and gave his jacket to his wife, Lisa, to keep her warm.

At the function, host Ricky Gervais was seen making some mean jokes, which he had clarified at the beginning itself that these are just jokes, and asked everyone to not take them seriously. He made a joke about superhero films, and said that the actors get paid for ‘going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids.’ The Aquaman actor was asked if he took any offence to this, and he responded by saying, “Oh, I don’t know”, implying that he was unaffected by it.

