Jason Momoa Reveals Why He Went Sleeveless; Says, 'I Had To Take Care Of The Wifey'

Recently, the 77th Golden Globe Awards took place, on January 5, 2020. The award function witnessed the glamour of Hollywood and had several hilarious jokes, mostly by the host, Ricky, and some fine awkward moments, which were adored by the fans. On the occasion, as the prestigious awards were given out and the stars of Hollywood were all seen in classic tuxedos and suits, there was one actor, who had things his own way

It was Jason Momoa; he was seen sporting a sleeveless tank top. This made the headlines, and everyone was obsessing over the actor’s unique look in the event. Here is what Jason had to say about wearing a tank top at the event:

READ | Golden Globe 2020 Awkward Moments: From Ricky's Mean Jokes To Elton's Trip At The Stage

Jason Momoa opens up about his talk-of-the-town tank top

Jason Momoa was seen wearing a sleeveless tank top on the occasion and came into the limelight when Brain Cox made his way to the podium to accept an award for the film Succession. Later, Momoa opened up about this saying that it was for his ‘wifey.’

The event was held on a chilly winter evening, and Momoa had come with his wife Lisa Bonet, who was freezing at the function. Thus, Jason acted as the chivalrous knight in the shiny coat, and gave his coat to his wife, Lisa, to keep her warm.

READ | 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' And Other Highly Anticipated Horror Films Of 2020

At the function, host Ricky Gervais was seen making some mean jokes, which he had clarified at the beginning itself that these are just jokes, and asked everyone to not take them seriously. He made a joke about superhero films, and said that the actors get paid for ‘going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids.’ The Aquaman actor was asked if he took any offence to this, and he responded by saying, “Oh, I don’t know”, implying that he was unaffected by it.

READ | Coachella 2020: Here's Every Artist Who Will Perform At The Music Festival

READ | Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.