Jason Momoa Loses Arm Wrestling Match To Kid So He Could Take Him To Aquaman 2 Sets

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is winning hearts on the internet after he posted a video where he can be seen deliberately losing an arm-wrestling match to a young boy who is receiving treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Jason recently visited the hospital where he met young fans and spent some quality time with them. But what is winning netizens' heart is that he offered a young boy to visit the sets of his upcoming Aquaman 2 film if the boy manages to defeat him in arm-wrestling.

Inspiring

In the clip that Jason posted on his Instagram handle, he can be seen losing an arm-wrestling standoff to a kid named Joshua who is receiving treatment in the same hospital. The post is going viral on social media ever since Jason shared it two days ago. The post has managed to garner more than 8,00,000 likes at the time of publishing this story.

Jason recently took the internet by storm after being spotted in a sleeveless tank top at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on January 5. This made the headlines, and everyone was obsessing over the actor’s unique look in the event. However, later, Momoa opened up about this saying that it was for his ‘wifey.’

The event was held on a chilly winter evening, and Momoa had come with his wife Lisa Bonet, who was freezing at the function. Thus, Jason acted as the chivalrous knight in the shiny coat, and gave his jacket to his wife, Lisa, to keep her warm.

The Game of Thrones star is currently filming Sweet Girl after which he will get on his next big project Aquaman 2. Jason's movie Dune is currently under post-production stage which is scheduled to be released in the United States in IMAX and 3D on December 18, 2020, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

