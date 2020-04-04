Alia Bhatt Shares Final Result Of Her Paleo Banana Bread, Flaunts A Chocolate Cake Too

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has revealed the final result of her cooking expedition with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt took to her social media account and shared a picture of the Paleo banana bread as well as chocolate cake. In her post, Alia Bhatt revealed that she and her sister have been learning something new while being in quarantine. Check out the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt on her social media account.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of grain-free Paleo Banana Bread and Chocolate Cake that she baked with her sister. Sheheen Bhatt had previously shared a picture of the bread on her Instagram story, however, did not disclose the chocolate cake was in the making as well. After the pictures of the delicious food was shared on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram, fans and celebrities have commented on the picture.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the post. She stated that she is waiting for her slice of the delicious food. While Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also commented on the post with a simple ‘give’ on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram. Fans of the actor have commented on the post complimenting Alia Bhatt’s cooking skills.

While the entire nation has been in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up new hobbies. While some have gotten back to what they love doing. Alia Bhatt in her post revealed that baking is something new that she has been trying her hand at. Much like Deepika Padukone who has been teaching herself how to play the piano. It has been revealed that Janhvi Kapoor has taken to painting and most of the Bollywood A-listers have been doing their household chores while being homebound.

