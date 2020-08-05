'Jaws' Filming Location: Where Was This 1975 Iconic Thriller Film Shot?

Jaws is a popular thriller movie that was released in the year 1975. The film was one of the most anticipated projects of that time because of the ace director, Steven Spielberg’s tag on it. The fans are now curious to know about the shooting locations of the film. They have been asking questions about the Jaws filming location? Well, we have picked up these questions and answered them. Read more to know about the shooting location of Jaws.

Also Read | 45 Years Of 'Jaws': 'Finatics' Celebrate With Creative Tribute 'Jaws WeMake' Amid Lockdown

Also Read | Video: Man Opens Jaws Of Shark With Bare Hands, Netizens Stunned

Jaws Filming location

The primary shooting of the film reportedly took place on May 2 on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Other locations like Long Island were also considered to be used as shooting locations for Jaws but they ended up with Martha’s Vineyard.

There were a number of reasons for choosing that location but one of them was that the surrounding ocean’s bottom never dropped below 35 feet (11 m) for 12 miles (19 km) out from shore. This helped the crew to use their mechanical sharks even if they are beyond the sight of land. The shoot of the film was supposed to be shot in a matter of 55 days but it was pulled for more than 100 days more than it’s initial shooting period.

Also Read | Jyotika And Suriya's Net Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop & Will Prove Their Superstardom

Jaws is one of the most popular film franchise that was started by Steven Spielberg. The movie gained a lot of positive response from the fans and the critics as well. The original film, Jaws was based on Peter Benchley's 1974 novel of the same name and its popularity lead to the start of Jaws franchise.

The film had some of the most popular stars of the industry including Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Murray Hamilton and Lorraine Gary. The film is one of the most iconic releases as it was the first film to be shot over the ocean at that time.

About Steven Spielberg

On the professional end, Steven Spielberg is prepping up for his 2020 release called West Side Story. The film is going to revolve around a set of two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love. The film is supposedly going to be based in the 1950s New York City and it will feature a number of musical tracks. This is because the movie is going to be a musical-romantic film that has been adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

Also Read | Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can' & Other Highest-grossing Films; See List Here

Also Read | Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Allyn Engaged To Longtime Beau Genc Legrand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.