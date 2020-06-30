Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can' & Other Highest-grossing Films; See List Here

Steven Spielberg, the iconic and influential American director of all time has made several movies in his career spanning more than 50 years. The director has worked with almost all the big-league heroes in his films. Here we bring to you a list of Steven Spielberg’s successful films that emerged as highest-grossing films of the prolific director' career. Have a look-

Steven Spielberg's highest-grossing films in his career-

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is a 2002 biographical crime film helmed and produced by Steven Spielberg. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Nathalie Baye in lead roles. The story of the film is based on the life of Frank Abagnale, who before his 19th birthday, successfully performed scams worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Pilot. The film went on to earn a worldwide gross of $352.1 million.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first film in the enormous and iconic Indiana Jones series had an amazing opening at the BO. The film directed by Steven Spielberg was undoubtedly entertaining and enthralling. The audience not only enjoyed it but praised the film for its unique twists and turns. The film was totally enjoyable and iconic set pieces. Raiders of the Lost Ark made its way to the highest-grossing clubs, with internationally grossing over $141,973,241.

Jaws

Jaws is another intensely popular flick from the filmmaker. The movie, Jaws, is generally recognized with the kick-off of the summer blockbuster, bringing in the terror and suspense with its masterful artistry. The film, Jaws had a budget of $7,000,000, but managed to cash in a whopping $260,000,000 domestically.

Saving Private Ryan

The film Saving Private Ryan is often addressed as one of the best war films of all time. This Steven Spielberg directorial bagged the Best Picture award in the year 1999. The lead actor, Tom Hanks was incredible and did his work impeccably in this action-packed war movie. This Steven Spielberg’s movie opened at $30,576,104 with the domestic total, coming in at $217,049,603 and its international gross reached $263,300,000, making its worldwide earnings of $482,349,603.

