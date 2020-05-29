Jyotika And Suriya's Net Worth Will Make Your Jaws Drop & Will Prove Their Superstardom

Jyotika and Suriya are not only one of the biggest stars of Tollywood but also they are one of the most adored couples amongst their fans. After some time of courtship, Jyotika, and Suriya tied the knot on September 11, 2006. The couple also has two children, Diva and Dev. The two do not miss any opportunity to celebrate each other's achievements and are still major couple goals for their fans. Here is looking at the combined net worth of the couple which is truly mind-boggling.

Suriya and Jyotika's net worth

Jyotika's net worth

Jyotika had made her debut in Bollywood with the film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna which was released in the year 1997 and was helmed by Priyadarshan. Jyotika's first Tamil film was the 1999 film Vaali wherein she had a cameo appearance. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2003 movie Tagore.

Since then there was no looking back for Jyotika. The actor got her big break in the Tamil film industry with the film, Poovellam Kettapur wherein she was seen opposite her now-husband, Suriya. The movie Perazhagan was a game-changer in her career wherein she was seen essaying a dual role.

The movie also bagged her a Dinakaran Best Actress Award as well as the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the Best Actor (Female). Now, Jyotika is basking into the success of her recently released movie, Ponmagal Vandhal which has started streaming on Amazon Prime. Her primary source of income is through her acting career as well as her various endorsements. Her annual income, as per a net worth source, is Rs. 35.75 crores as of the year 2020.

Suriya's net worth

Suriya is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. He is also a producer as well as a television presenter. Suriya made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1997 movie, Nerukku Ner. Since then, Suriya has gone on to star in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Peazhagan, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Singam, Singam II, and Massu Engira Masilamani.

The actor also has three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards to his kitty. Suriya's primary source of income is through his acting career, brand endorsements as well as his production house. Suriya's net worth as claimed by a net worth site is approximately $25 million when converted, comes to 1,89,03,12,500.00 INR.

Jyotika and Suriya's Combined Net Worth

Jyotika and Suriya's combined net worth, according to the net worth site comes to around 1,350,000,000 INR, as of the year 2020. On the work front, Jyotika was last seen in the Tamil film Jackpot. While Suriya will be seen in the movie, Soorarai Pottru.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

