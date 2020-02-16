Jeffree Star's Most Stunning Looks That Make Up Lovers Fawn Over; See Pics

Jeffree Star is deemed as the makeup guru by millions of his followers across the world. The makeup guru is one of the most influential personalities in the beauty industry who is known for being blatantly honest and transparent with his viewers, rather fans.

The artist was recently all over the place making headlines after his breakup with his lover Nathan Schwandt. But nothing seems to act as a hurdle between Jeffree and his love for makeup as the star has already started creating content for his 17.3 million subscribers on YouTube. As Jeffree is all set to update his fans with new makeup tutorials, here is a roundup of three times he stunned everyone with his experimental looks.

Jeffree Star's Makeup will surely leave his fans swooning

For Jeffree's Velour liquid lipstick's shoot, his makeup was done by Lipsticknick, who has been doing Jeffree's makeup for brand shoots. Jeffree stunned in feather eyelashes with pearl and diamond work across his eyes. He rounded off his look with metallic eyebrows.

For the launch of his highly-anticipated Alien palette, Jeffree wanted to "push the boundaries of traditional makeup campaigns and channel all of his inner weirdos." Thus, as the name of his palette suggests, Jeffree decided on looking like an alien, but at the same time all-glam.

It seems that Jeffree is not quite fond of basic looks, which was pretty evident from his Halloween look. The beauty guru went overboard to cut a Louis Vuitton bag and incorporated it to complete his look for the day. His Halloween look was rounded off with smoky eyes and nude lips.

Here is a bonus of some additional experimental looks from Jeffree Star's Instagram:

