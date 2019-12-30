Kim Kardashian Mom-Shamed For Letting Daughter North West Wear Makeup On Christmas

Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, model and actor, socialite and a businesswoman. Recently, she was Mom shamed for letting her child North West put on makeup on Christmas Eve. Here are all the known details surrounding the story so far:

Kim Kardashian mom-shamed for North West wearing makeup on Christmas

In a series of posts that Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram, she is posing with her family for their Christmas celebrations. However, amidst all the good vibes and festive moods, Kim Kardashian has been shamed on her post for having North wear lipstick and makeup. Many Kim Kardashian fans have pointed out how it looks terrible when North West wears lipstick and makeup at such a young age. One of the followers of Kim Kardashian used the post and voiced out how with their family in church now, and North looks like a little grown woman. Kim Kardashian’s fans bashed and Mom-shamed her for making North wear makeup on all the occasions, and they mentioned how it is not cute anymore.

When Kim Kardashian was mom-shamed for making North West put on makeup, she addressed leading portals and told how North loves to put on makeup and Kanye West opposes it. She also added that North was not well and facing stomach flu, thus she let her put make up for the Christmas eve. Kim Kardashian also told that her husband Kanye West is very strict about all the rules he makes and because of the rules, they are currently facing a family tussle right now.

More about Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West is an American celebrity married to the renowned singer Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have 4 kids Saint West, Psalm West, North West and Chicago West. Kim Kardashian often lets their daughter North West put on makeup as the latter likes to do so. Kim Kardashian is also known for producing and starring in the drama show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

