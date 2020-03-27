Jenna Dewan Shares Childbirth Experience, Reveals Sanskrit Mantras Had Calmed Her Nerves

Hollywood starlet Jenna Dewan, who rose to fame with her performance in the 2006 dance film Step Up along with The Vow actor Channing Tatum, gave birth to her son Callum earlier this month. The actor recently shared details of his birth with a popular international entertainment magazine and revealed that Callum's birth had been a rather musical experience with Sanksrit music to calm her nerves. Jenna revealed that she had asked her fiance actor Steve Kazee to play 'The Devi Prayer', a 20 minute Sanskrit prayer, which helped her meditate and relax.

The Resident actor believes the Sanskrit chant is peaceful and always puts her at ease. The music was reportedly a part of her playlist for giving birth to her baby boy. She revealed that her son Callum was actually born to the Sanskrit song.

The reason Jenna claimed she was prepared with everything during the birth was that this had been the second time she was delivering a baby. The actor has a 6-year-old daughter Everly with her Step Up co-star and ex-husband Channing Tatum. Jenna Dewan revealed that she felt more calm this time around and was more prepared.

She also lauded Steve Kazee's strength throughout the process as she revealed that it was an 'incredible experience' to watch childbirth. Kazee was reportedly crying the whole time and had even cut the umbilical cord after the birth. For Jenna, seeing Steve become a dad had been one of the best things that she had witnessed as she called it 'beautiful'.

