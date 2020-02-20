Step Up 2 Fame Robert Hoffman Launches 'Aag Ka Gola' In Collaboration With Arsala Qureishi

The Step Up 2 fame Robert Hoffman visited India on Wednesday and was graced with a Desi welcome with a garland and tika. Seeing the star in India, fans quickly started wondering if a new project was in talks. The actor then held a conference with producer Arsala Qureishi and actress-model-blogger Jas Sagu to launch their collaborative music video Aag Ka Gola L.A in Mumbai.

Also featuring Jas Sagu, the song is sung by Saurabh Shetye and the song was composed by Saurabh Durgesh. Arsala Qureishi directed the music video. Talking about the song at the conference, the dancer said that he trusted Arsala with the music video and took her lead. He added that they did perform a dance routine but all the artistic decisions were taken by Arsala.

Before his visit to the country, a video of Robert Hoffman announcing that he will be visiting India did rounds. He also said that this is his first time visiting the country. Talking about his visit to India in the conference, Hoffman said that his focus is shifting in life and something about the trip to India seemed very right.

He also shared that he will be teaching classes while in the country and said that he thinks it is a fun and good way to connect to the culture. He added that Arsala and Jas will be taking him around as they know the place better than him. He added that he is excited to see what is in store for him as he spends the next couple of weeks in India.

