'Fast & Furious 3' Could Have Featured Channing Tatum In The Lead; Here's Why It Didn't

Channing Tatum is a well-known actor, and to reach where he is today he also has had his fair share of struggle. He made his debut in 2005's Coach Carter and from then on he went on to star in films like She's the Man, Step Up, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Dear John, The Vow, 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike, White House Down, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

He is considered one of the best actors to play a hardcore action role. But the star's career trajectory would have likely gone a very different path had he auditioned well for the third instalment of the Fast and Furious saga. Channing Tatum shared his experience with an entertainment portal where he revealed that the Fast & Furious audition was a horrible experience for him. Here is what the actor had to say.

Read Also| Channing Tatum Kisses Girlfriend Jessie J During Their Romantic Night-in; WATCH

Channing Tatum auditioned for this Fast and Furious role

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Channing revealed that he had auditioned for the third film of the Fast and Furious saga. He did not mention what role he was going to play, but it was reported that he would have been seen in the lead role of the film.

While speaking about his experience, he revealed that it was the worst audition that he can remember. The 21 Jump Street actor said that he did not get a good start and then he also forgot the line. After this, he added that he freaked out and decided to stop and leave in the middle of the audition. He further revealed that no one tried to stop him too. He claimed that this tanked audition has helped him develop himself and he thinks of it as a learning experience.

Read Also| Channing Tatum, Brie Larson Unleash Their Inner Steel On The Bear Grylls' Show

Channing Tatum was last seen in the film The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. In this film, he was seen voicing Superman. Currently, he is having a time of his life with his girlfriend Jessie J. The couple shared their Valentine’s Day and were seen sharing close moments with fans on their social media.

Read Also| Channing Tatum & Jessie J Spotted On Red Carpet For The First Time After Their Short Break

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together After Calling It Quits In December 2019?

(Image Credits: Channing Tatum Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.