Jenna Dewan Takes A TikTok Challenge, While Her Fiance Shows Off Their Newborn Son

Hollywood actor Jenna Dewan showed off her quirky dance moves in a TikTok video that the star posted on her social media account. The actor, who is also a professional dancer took to her Instagram account and shared a picture video of her dancing to Justin Bieber’s Intentions. Meanwhile her fiancé, actor Steve Kazee also shared a TikTok video which featured their newborn son Callum. Check out the TikTok video shared by both Steve Kazee as well as Jenna Dewan’s videos

Jenna Dewan’s videos

Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram and wrote that she is on TikTok as she accepted a challenge given by celebrity Sara Foster. Jenna Dewan is seen wearing a pair of baby pink coloured athleisure, tracksuits. Jenna Dewan left her hair open as she grooved to the catchy song. She featured an all-natural no makeup look in the video and was seen dancing her heart out in the video.

Celebrities and fans gushed about how the actor gave birth a month back and has already managed to get her dance moves on. While posting the video, Jenna Dewan stated that she is ready to take on the challenge. She stated, ‘Okay okay okay...I’m here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!’ [sic] Jenna Dewan’s video impressed her friend who couldn’t believe how perfect Jenna looked as she nailed the challenge.

Jenna Dewan’s son

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan’s fiancé actor Steve Kazee shared a TikTok video of their son Callum on his Instagram account. Jenna Dewan’s son is seen sleeping peacefully as her fiancé make a hilarious video. Jenna Dewan’s son Callum is a month old and is seen wearing an adorable while coloured onesie in the video.

Steve Kazee while posting the video stated that Jenna asked him to join TikTok just as she did. In the social media post, he wrote, ‘I was told by @jennadewan that I have to be on @tiktok so I guess I’m on @tiktok. #boop #happywifehappylife.’ Fans of the actors gushed over how cute the newborn baby looks in the video. While others laughed at the hilarious video.

