Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Take The Couple's Challenge On TikTok

Actor and singer Joe Jonas have been spending some quality time with his wife, actor Sophie Turner. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has quarantined in their house in Los Angeles. Joe Jonas has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans about how he has been spending his time while being homebound. The Cake by The Ocean singer took the famous Couple Challenge on TikTok and shared the video on his Instagram story.

Joe and Sophie's Couple Challenge

In the recently shared video, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen taking the Couple Challenge. The duo is seen sitting beside each other and answering questions that are asked to them. While the two seemed confused about who fell in love first, there is no doubt who is grumpier amongst the two.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen laughing and having a fun time as they answer the questions together. In the video, Joe Jonas is seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt and a similar coloured cap. While Sophie Turner is seen wearing a blue coloured robe with a sheep design on it. She has her hair pulled back in a neat bun as she answers the questions.

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram account and shared that she had used her husband’s face to experiment with makeup. In the pictures shared by the Game of Thrones actor, she shows off her husband’s perfect eyeshadow. She also marvels at her creation by saying that the highlighter she used looks great on him. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been keeping their fans entertained by going live on social media. The pair were recently seen experimenting with numerous filters as they went live on Instagram.

According to numerous sources, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. However, the couple themselves have not confirmed the news. Sophie Turner is seen wearing comfortable clothes like an oversized hoodie on multiple occasions since the news broke. This has only added fuel to the fire and ignited the rumours of her pregnancy.

