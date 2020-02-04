How Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler's Relationship Has Evolved Over The Decades

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are popular American celebrities who gained a lot of media attention after they co-starred in the 2011 superhit movie Just Go With It. These two friends share a close-knit yet platonic bond. Take a look at some of the insights of how their relationship has brewed over the decades.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler relationship

How did their friendship start?

Jennifer Aniston has known Adam Sandler for years, much before they co-starred in the 2011 film. They actually met at an industry event where they were having breakfast. Jennifer has always mentioned that they both share a 'deep platonic bond' which is why she considers him as her family member.

Supporting each other

Jennifer Aniston was awarded a People’s Choice Award in 2019 where the presenter was none other than Adam Sandler. Sandler made sure that he used this opportunity to speak of all the good qualities of his friend. Aniston, who was overwhelmed while receiving the award, reciprocated by saying that she loved Adam with all her heart. Jennifer too has spoken well about her friend Adam at many events.

Their second stint together on screen

After Just Go with it, the two BFFs were seen in their second stint together in a Netflix film titled Murder Mystery where they played a married couple. After a positive response from users, the movie is slated to have a follow up which will soon release on Netflix.

Adam's wife on his friendship with Jennifer

Adam Sandler has mentioned on several occasions about how his wife Jackie has no qualms about the relationship these two friends share. What is funny is that Jackie even tells Adam to perfect his lip-locking skills with Jen or with any women for that matter.

Shoutouts at events

The two BFFs are often seen giving each other a shoutout at any event they attend. One can even find them responding to each other's Instagram posts and commenting on the same. They have even appeared together on many shows and have spoken about each other.

