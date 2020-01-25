Jennifer Aniston To Selena Gomez, Here Are The Best Dressed Celebs In Hollywood This Week

Hollywood stars gave some major fashion inspiration in the last week with their looks. Many celebrities attended events and award functions where they showed off their style game. We take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities over the past week.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston guest-hosted the Ellen DeGeneres Show and in the introductory video shared by show's IG account, Jennifer Aniston is seen donning a black v-line dress. Her previous SAG 2020 look is also unforgettable. She donned a satin gown with a simple glam look for the event.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift slayed the chequered statement. She donned a tube jumpsuit with an oversized coat. She completed her look with wavy short hair. Her red lipstick simply put the look together at the red carpet event of the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's all neon avatar cannot go unnoticed from any distance. She wore the androgynous style with chunky shoes and quirky glasses. Her hair matched her outfit perfectly well.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was a guest at the Ellen DeGeneres Show. She was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Aniston. Selena Gomez was fangirling on seeing Jennifer Aniston bust despite her gushes, she looked stunning in the black body-con scoop up dress with a wide neckline. She donned the amazing dress with a sleek hairstyle.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Los Angeles while shooting for the upcoming seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She donned a purple turtleneck full sleeves top and slinky pants. Kim’s classic pony made an appearance again with this look.

