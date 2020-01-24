The Debate
Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt And Other Hollywood Ex-flames Who Moved On Graciously

Hollywood News

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's separation was one of the saddest Hollywood breakups. Read further to know more about the couples who broke up and moved on.

jennifer aniston and brad pitt

Hollywood breakups tend to become more popular than Hollywood love stories. When it comes to famous couples separating, they do it big and don't sacrifice on the drama. However, these couples were cute and fans couldn't help but feel crushed when they split. Despite such sad splits and breakups, these Hollywood couples moved on graciously. 

Hollywood couples who broke up but moved on graciously -

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The recent reunion of the most famous Hollywood breakup, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is trending over the headlines. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for almost five years (2000 - 2005) until Brad Pitt called it off and moved on with Angelina Jolie. However, Brad Pitt and Angelina also did not last long and got divorced. Recently, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were captured having cute moments during the SAG Awards

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have ended 2019 on an awkward note, but they seem to be doing fine these days. The young couple's breakup was one of the shocking Hollywood breakups. However, despite their separation, the exes were spotted for the first time in public together this year as they took their daughter Stormi around Disney World.  

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's dating history is quite confusing. Every time fans thought they called it off, an Insta pic would pop up and prove them wrong. They were on and off and then on again, so many times. However, their relationship is officially over as Justin Bieber is currently married to Hailey Baldwin. 

A post shared by Fan Account (@jelena.daily) on

