Jennifer Aniston & Courtney Cox's Pictures Are Major BFF Goals For 'FRIENDS' Fans

The 90's sitcom show FRIENDS does not require a formal introduction. It is one of the most popular shows that has ever been made. The show aired its last episode in 2004 but still remains fresh in audiences' and fan's minds. All the six actors from the show like Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow & Mathew Perry are still very good friends with each other. Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox have remained to be best friends till date. Take a look at these pictures below that exhibit their best moments.

Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Courtney Cox - Best moments

Jennifer Aniston's character is one of the audience's most favourite characters of all time. The show has gathered a fanbase of millions across the globe, with few cast members recently joining social media and posting pictures with one another. The cast members are still in touch even after 16 years of the show's last episode.

Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel in the show and Courtney Cox who portrayed the role of Monica were best friends on the show. They have remained best friends in real life as well. The duo share pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram profiles for their fans to see. They set BFF goals every time they share a picture together. Check out their adorable pictures below.

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox look extremely happy every time they are clicked together. In the first picture, Courtney wishes Jennifer Aniston on her birthday with the fun post. The second picture is a throwback from their younger days. They share pictures of their other friends too sometimes, check out pics below.

They all look close and comfortable around each other in the picture. In the first photo, Lisa Kudrow joined the duo for a picture. In the second picture, it can be seen that Matt Le Blanc joined them for the photo. The third image is the one with all six together.

