Robert Pattinson's Trademarks That Are Adored By His Fans

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood. The actor is also known for his trademarks that fans adore him for. Read more to know.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has worked in various movies in his career. He will also be seen in the upcoming movie The Batman that will release in 2021. Robert Pattinson is also known for his trademarks and fans often adore the actor for them. Take a look at some of the trademarks of Robert Pattinson.

Trademarks of Robert Pattinson

Messy hairstyle

He often likes to keep a messy hairstyle that the fans actually love. His disheveled hairdo was made famous in The Twilight Saga. Since then, his messy hairdo has become a part of his identity, according to his fans.

 

Robert's sense of humour

Often during interviews, Robert tries to make fun of himself to create a healthy environment. In an interview, he also talked about his movie Damsel where he played the role of Samuel Alabaster who was a funny character. His jokes and humour were loved by fans in the movie.

Bushy eyebrows

Robert Pattinson also receives many compliments for his bushy eyebrows. The actor was also seen plucking his eyebrows at the Berlin International Film Festival. His eyebrows and overall facial shape are also adored by fans.

Rare smiles

It is said that whenever Robert is said to pose for an image, he rarely smiles. He prefers to keep a serious look or a toned-down smile. Take a look at his pictures.

