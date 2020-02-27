Robert Pattinson's Trademarks That Are Adored By His Fans

Robert Pattinson has worked in various movies in his career. He will also be seen in the upcoming movie The Batman that will release in 2021. Robert Pattinson is also known for his trademarks and fans often adore the actor for them. Take a look at some of the trademarks of Robert Pattinson.

Trademarks of Robert Pattinson

Messy hairstyle

He often likes to keep a messy hairstyle that the fans actually love. His disheveled hairdo was made famous in The Twilight Saga. Since then, his messy hairdo has become a part of his identity, according to his fans.

❝Hardwicke initially envisioned Edward having "long 'timeless' hair," so the film's assistant hair stylist gave Robert Pattinson extensions but he "hated" it, so they scrapped the look and developed his iconic hairstyle.❞ pic.twitter.com/uQA6RWuNqj — gari (@pattinssn) November 2, 2018

thinking about robert pattinson with blonde hair pic.twitter.com/OZtsAJB3cc — red (@pattinsonbats) November 30, 2019

Robert's sense of humour

Often during interviews, Robert tries to make fun of himself to create a healthy environment. In an interview, he also talked about his movie Damsel where he played the role of Samuel Alabaster who was a funny character. His jokes and humour were loved by fans in the movie.

I absolutely adore Robert Pattinson's sense of humour. Here you get to hear him say phallus. Great associations, Rob!💎💯🔝#RobertPattinson #MVFF42 #TheLighthouse pic.twitter.com/aEYFDgfHTp — 𝖒𝖆 (@Shebutnayya) October 7, 2019

Bushy eyebrows

Robert Pattinson also receives many compliments for his bushy eyebrows. The actor was also seen plucking his eyebrows at the Berlin International Film Festival. His eyebrows and overall facial shape are also adored by fans.

Acc.2 @enews #RobertPattinson Eyebrows Eyes Jaw Nose Lips & general facial shape came the closest 2 the ancient Greeks Idea of Perfection determined by using The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a techn. believed 2 be used by painters in the European Renaissance. Fans Agree 100% 😉😍 pic.twitter.com/lUdMciWb2L — Absolutely Rob (@sweenypowl) February 5, 2020

Rare smiles

It is said that whenever Robert is said to pose for an image, he rarely smiles. He prefers to keep a serious look or a toned-down smile. Take a look at his pictures.

colors and robert pattinson rt if you agree pic.twitter.com/p8SzAz00ZN — gari (@pattinssn) February 26, 2020

