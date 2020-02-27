Kiara Advani To Disha Patani: Bollywood Celebs Who Have Tried Their Hand At Kickboxing

Celebrities like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and even Kareena Kapoor Khan have opted for a new mode of workout which helps in burning calories, strengthening the arms and core muscles along with teaching the basic defence tactics when it comes to practising self-defence. Take a look at their kickboxing videos for your Thursday workout motivation.

Kiara Advani's kickboxing workout

Kiara Advani told in an interview with an entertainment portal that she often switches her workout routine from the regular cardio, pilates, weight training, dance sessions and often puts a kickboxing session to keep her workout routines alive. In the video we can see Kiara sweating it out during a gruelling kickboxing session with her trainer.

Disha Patani's kickboxing workout

Disha Patani, who is often found matching up to the fitness standards of her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff, is often seen enjoying her kickboxing sessions. In this post, one can see Disha acing her kicks during her kickboxing sessions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kickboxing

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen practising some intense kickboxing with her best friend Amrita Arora. One can see that they are getting trained by a professionsal trainer inside the gym. Bebo is seen pulling off some power-packed punches and kicks in this video. According to the reports, her best friend Amrita Arora Ladak suggested her to try kickboxing as an effective way of losing weight.

