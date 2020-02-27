Courteney Cox Reveals Her Thoughts About 'Friends' Reunion Special

The cast of Friends recently took to their Instagram to share a picture for an HBO Max special Friends Reunion. All the cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox shared the same picture. Most recently, actor Courteney Cox was seen with Kevin Nealon for his web series, Hiking with Kevin. Here she expressed how she felt about the Friends reunion. Take a look at what Courteney Cox had to say here.

Courteney Cox reveals details about the Friends Reunion:

In the clip shared by Kevin Nealon on his YouTube channel, Courteney Cox and him are shown hiking through the woods. While she was there Kevin asked Cox about the reunion of friends. Courteney stars her answer by saying that she is very excited to do the reunion. Cox then expressed in the special that all the six cast members will be in the room and will talk about the show. The show will be airing on HBO Max. She also added that the cast is going to have the best times of their lives.

She also spoke on how they will be seen recollecting their memories from the time on the show and speak about it. Courteney also added that they have had an incredible experience doing it and also expressed how fantastic it is going to be. Courteney Cox also spoke about how the cast is going to get together in the room for the first time and actually talk about the show. She also expressed that the cast has only met like this twice after the show ended. Courteney Cox also expressed that once they had met at Courteney’s house and once at Jennifer Aniston’s house.

It is reported that all the six actors will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, in the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank. They will be seen a celebration of the beloved show on the same stage as all the episodes. This untitled unscripted Friends reunion special will be seen on HBO Max, which will start its streaming service from May of 2020.

