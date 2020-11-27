Jennifer Aniston & Her Dog Lord Chesterfield Are 'grateful' This Thanksgiving; See Pics

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of how she is spending her Thanksgiving this year. The actor posed with her adorable puppy, Lord Chesterfield and in a series of pictures, she was seen spending time with him. She captioned the pictures as, “We’re grateful”.

Jennifer Aniston poses with her pup, Lord Chesterfield

In the recent pictures of Jennifer Aniston, she was seen with her rescue pup whom she introduced to her fans last month. In the recent pictures, the Friends alum showed how much her puppy has grown in the last one month. She was seen wearing a black turtleneck sweater with a pair of denim jeans and a pair of black shoes. Check out the pictures below.

Jennifer Aniston's photos

How Jennifer's friends reacted to the post?

A number of people flocked to Jennifer Aniston’s post on Instagram and flooded it with their comments and reactions. Several friends of the actor reacted to the post stating how adorable the picture was and how beautiful she looked. Several other friends of Jennifer sent much love to the pup and the actor. Check out some of the comments below.

Netizens flood the post with love

A number of netizens also reacted to the latest picture of Jennifer with her dog. Numerous netizens showered the two with their love and warm regards. Several netizens could not get over how cute Lord Chesterfield had become and complimented the picture. Check out the comments from the netizens below.

Netizens recall 'Marley & Me'

A number of netizens also commented on the picture highlighting how the snaps remind of Jennifer-starrer film, Marley & Me. In the film Marley & Me, Jennifer shared the screen with Owen Wilson. Read some of the comments by netizens about Marley & Me below.

A month ago, Jennifer had posted a picture of Lord Chesterfield for the first time on Instagram. She had captioned the picture as, “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our ðŸ¾ family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield â¤ï¸. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes”. Check it out below.

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram

