Jennifer Aniston Cooks A 'special Dish' For Jimmy Kimmel For Thanksgiving

Jennifer Aniston made sure to make her Friendsgiving dinner extra special for her friend Jimmy Kimmel by making some special enchiladas for him. This whole joke started after last year Kimmel complained about Aniston’s food last year on his show. Read on to know more about this ongoing joke between these friends.

Jenny cooks for Jimmy this Friendsgiving

Jennifer Aniston is currently enjoying the successful run of her show The Morning Show. The FRIENDS actor along with Reese Witherspoon is having an ample amount of fun on the sets of her show. Recently Jennifer Aniston hosted her annual Friendsgiving dinner as part of her Thanksgiving tradition and invited all of her friends. One of these friends was talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston: These Movies Of The 'Friends' Star Are A Must Watch

Jimmy Kimmel on his show last year invited Jennifer Aniston and made a comment about her Friendsgiving menu. He advised her to make a change to her traditional Thanksgiving recipes because his dinner the next night feels like leftovers. So this year Jennifer decided to give a comeback to Jimmy by making him enchiladas for dinner. Jennifer Aniston made an Instagram post in order to let Kimmel know about the change in menu. The FRIENDS actor made the enchiladas for Jimmy Kimmel specifically. She named those enchiladas as ‘Jimmy’s ******* Enchiladas’.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Hits 20 Million Followers On Instagram, Celebrities Take A Dig

In the first picture uploaded by Jennifer Aniston, is posing with the enchiladas before putting them in the oven. Jennifer shared a video of Jimmy’s reaction to the enchiladas. In the video, Jimmy sees the dish and says that finally, somebody listened to him. The comment section of the post was filled hilarious reaction to Jennifer Aniston's special gesture for Jimmy Kimmel. Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Maria Sharapova, Courtney Cox, Rita Wilson, and many other celebrities reacted to this post.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston Has 20 Million Followers On Instagram | Thanks Fans

Also read | The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Share A New Episode Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.