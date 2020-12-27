Jennifer Aniston Criticized Over '2020 Pandemic' Christmas Tree Ornament

Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash on social media after she shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament with 'our first pandemic' written on it. While some called her 'out of touch', many also came out in defense of her.

"Our first pandemic, where millions...died!" a user commented while another wrote, "Celebrities...live in a different world." Another user wrote, " 'I didn't see it this way. Maybe it's just a souvenir for the future? Idk if she meant to celebrate.'"

Netizens Criticise

Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story... celebrities are ditzy af — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

why's jennifer aniston talking abt "our first pandemic" like it's a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

"All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch & just f--ing oblivious they are to anything that doesn't have to do with them Some people's ENTIRE FAMILY HAVE DIED, but at least Jennifer Aniston is showing how quirky she can be & gets a kick out of it" pic.twitter.com/TWb8g0QQXu — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

Fans Support

oh Jennifer Aniston is cancelled cause someone gifted her a sarcastic pandemic themed Christmas decoration for her tree — m patience || a patient doe, apparently (@emilysnora) December 27, 2020

I've found it very funny that people are freakin out about an ornament that Jennifer Aniston is supposed to have posted. Yet Her last post on her Instagram page was December 19th, NOT December 25th like everyone is saying she did it. Ha ha ha ha, how dumb is that? It's a Faker — DP Jonz (@Jonzclan) December 27, 2020

to those trying to cancel jennifer aniston over an ornament, GET A LIFE — haley🌿 (@officialhaleyg) December 27, 2020

Aniston is decently active on her Instagram profile. She has used her profile to make various PSA’s including using masks during COVID and the importance of voting.

