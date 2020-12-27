Last Updated:

Jennifer Aniston Criticized Over '2020 Pandemic' Christmas Tree Ornament

Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash on social media after she shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament with 'our first pandemic' written on it.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash on social media after she shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament with 'our first pandemic' written on it. While some called her 'out of touch', many also came out in defense of her.

"Our first pandemic, where millions...died!" a user commented while another wrote, "Celebrities...live in a different world." Another user wrote, " 'I didn't see it this way. Maybe it's just a souvenir for the future? Idk if she meant to celebrate.'"

Aniston is decently active on her Instagram profile. She has used her profile to make various PSA’s including using masks during COVID and the importance of voting.

