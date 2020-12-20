Jennifer Aniston Reminds Her Fans About Self-love With An Alluring Picture Of Self

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star and American actress Jennifer Aniston has won millions of hearts once again. She took to Instagram and posted a captivating picture and a motivating quote about 'self-love' on Sunday. The post reads "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there."



'Give yourself a little love'

In the said Instagram post, the 51-year-old actor is seen leaning over a mirror in a washroom and kissing the reflection of her image. The alluring black-and-white picture garnered more than three million likes within a few hours, including one from Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor.

The popular actress gave her fans a little push they really needed for making it through a crazy roller coaster ride called '2020' which has made all of us go through a lot.

As far as her work life is concerned, Aniston recently announced that she has resumed shooting for 'The Morning Show Season 2'. She is also lined up with more projects like, 'Hail Mary', 'First Ladies', 'Murder Mystery 2' and an untitled film co-starring Sophie Goodhart.

Earlier this month, when she resumed working for 'The Morning Show', she had put out a selfie of her in a grey jumpsuit with glasses, wearing a face shield as to maintain precautions against COVID-19 and wrote atop it, ‘Back to work @ Themorningshow’.

(With ANI Inputs)

