Jennifer Aniston Goes ‘back To Work’, Shares Pictures From 'The Morning Show' Sets

Jennifer Aniston has resumed working for The Morning Show yesterday on December 1, 2020. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the show as the team maintained all precautions. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Jennifer Aniston goes ‘Back To Work’

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has resumed work for the second season of her Emmy award-winning series The Morning Show, this Tuesday on December 1, 2020. She shared a series of pictures from the sets of the show in her Instagram stories yesterday.

The first picture was a selfie of her in a grey jumpsuit with glasses, wearing a face shield as to maintain precautions against COVID-19 and wrote atop it, ‘Back to work @ Themorningshow’. This was followed by a picture of one of her crew members, who wore headphones that had a cuss word written in reference of COVID-19, with which she wrote, ‘I love my crew @Themorningshow’.

After this, she shared a picture of tissue with a lipstick imprint kept on top of her make-up brushes. She added a red-lip mark emoji to this picture. The shoot for her show was halted in the month of March, following guidelines and safety measures around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aniston is decently active on her Instagram profile. She has used her profile to make various PSA’s including using masks during COVID and the importance of voting. She recently took to her feed and announced that she was joining the brand Vital Proteins as their Chief Creative Officer.

She wrote in her post, “I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it…” Her latest post on the photo-sharing platform is with her pet doggo and the caption with it is, “We’re grateful”.

