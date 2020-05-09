With Jennifer Aniston As Anita, Take A Look At 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Cast In Hollywood

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain ! is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms. The show’s plot revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishra’s and Tiwari’s. In the show, the husbands have a crush on each other’s wives. Their attempts to impress each other’s wives are enjoyed by the audience.

The show has been received well by the audience and critics alike since its inception. But what if the show was made in Hollywood? Here is Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain ! cast if the show was made in Hollywood.

Tina Fey as Angoori Bhabhi

Angoori Bhabhi’s character of a typical Indian housewife was liked by the Indian audience. Her unmatched wit and sense of humour can be matched on screen by Tina Fey. The American actress is known for her work in Saturday Night Live. With her amazing sense of humour, she can breathe life to the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s Hollywood version.

Jennifer Aniston as Anita

The character of Anita is of an elegant modern-day lady who has her grooming classes in Kanpur. The smart and dominant character can be played by Jennifer Aniston with ease. It would be interesting to see Jennifer Aniston as Anita as the character is also a black belt in Karate.

Mark Ruffalo as Vibhuti

Vibhuti is the unemployed husband of Anita. He is a highly educated person but he refuses to do a regular job because of his ego. Mark Ruffalo would be the ideal person to play this character. The on-screen antics of him to woo Jennifer Anniston would also be a treat for the audience.

Chris Pratt as Manmohan

Manmohan’s character is of a successful businessman of undergarments who is attracted to Anita. He is often teased by Vihuti because of his undergarments business. Chris Pratt would be the perfect cast as Manmohan because of his comic sense. The on-screen banter between Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Mark Ruffalo would be interesting to see.

