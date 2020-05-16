When Rumours That Jennifer Aniston Was Pregnant With Brad Pitt's Child Broke The Internet

From the past two months, Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion has been making headlines. Netizens are stunned by the rumours of the duo getting reunited. According to reports, the former couple has become friends after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted their ways. They have been meeting up after their high-profile meeting at an awards function earlier this year.

When the rumour of Jennifer Aniston being pregnant with Pitt's baby broke the internet

Brad Pitt clarified about his friendship with Jennifer Aniston and attempted to shut down the rumours. However, they are spreading like a wildfire and people refuse to stop talking about their alleged romance. From witnessing their alleged wedding, adoption to Brad Pitt cheating on Aniston with someone, fans have seen it all.

Among all, there was a rumour which became a topic for gossip for fans. As per a report, it was Jennifer Aniston being pregnant with Brad Pitt’s child. In February, everyone knew that Brad Pitt could not attend the BAFTA awards, which led to numerous rumours. Many reports claimed that he could not attend the prestigious awards event because of Jennifer Aniston’s pregnancy. Because of the same, he could not afford to leave the United States and Jennifer Aniston alone.

Jennifer Aniston's Italian vacation with Pitt

Additionally, according to a report, it was rumoured that Brad Pitt went on a vacation with Jennifer Aniston to Italy. They spend time in George Clooney’s Lake Como villa. Reportedly, they went on hikes, rejoiced spa as well as morning workout sessions. Moreover, they chartered a yacht around Lake Como and shared a private dinner on an island. Reports also suggested that they were happy to spend quality time together and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor did not mind that he missed out accepting a prestigious award as he wanted to prioritize Jennifer Aniston and her unborn baby.

However, in no time, this story was shut down by two reports which revealed that Brad Pitt was attending to his children. As per a report, he was mending ties with his son Maddox, who gave him a chance to talk and repair their relationship. On the other hand, another report revealed that Brad Pitt was attending to his daughter, who had surgery and was recovering from it. Adding to it, Angelina Jolie confirmed the same by telling that two of her daughters underwent surgery in February.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s brief meeting led to rumours. It took the internet by storm. However, none of the Hollywood actors has confirmed officially about getting back together.

