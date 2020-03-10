Jennifer Aniston's Funny Moments: Compilation From 'We're The Millers'

Known for an impeccable sense of style, drop-dead gorgeous looks and brilliant acting skills, Jennifer Aniston is a popular name in Hollywood. She is currently seen in season 2 of Apple TV's The Morning Show. However, it is Jen's personal life that always manages to keep her in the limelight.

Image Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has played some memorable roles in the acting career. She has been a part of films from all genres, be it comedy, drama or sci-fi. But what excites the audiences most is when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor plays comic characters on the silver screen.

All you need to know about 'We're The Millers'

One of the most commercially successful films of Jennifer Aniston's career is We're The Millers. She played the role of a stripper in the film. We're The Millers is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Apart from Jennifer Aniston, the movie also stars Jason Sudeikis in a pivotal role. The story of We're The Millers revolves around the life of a pot dealer, who creates his fake family so that he gets a consignment of weed delivered across state. We're The Millers is an out and out comedy film

Compilation of Jennifer Aniston's funny scenes from 'We're The Millers'

Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston went on a strict diet in order to get in shape for her role in We're The Millers. She essayed the role of a striper in the film who agrees to become Jason's fake wife for money. Some of her scenes in We're The Millers are so hilarious that you will laugh until you cry. Take a look at the compilation of Jennifer Aniston's funny moments from We're The Millers.

The Aeroplane scene

Counted amongst the funniest scenes of Jennifer Aniston in the film is the aeroplane scene, where Jenny meets her fake family for the first time. Immediately her fake son hits on her and she gives it back to him. Furthermore, she also asks her client to pay her a lump sum amount of cash in the aeroplane itself or else she will leave right away.

The Strip scene

The scene where Jenni shows her killer moves to her fake family is the highlight of We're The Millers. The hysterical expressions of her fake family members are totally worth your time. In the scene, Jennifer strips in front of everybody. However, her expressions are really funny contradicting her performance. A must-watch scene from the film in which Aniston gave a sizzling performance.

The Awkward Kiss scene

Touted as one the most awkwardly hilarious scenes from We're The Millers is when Jen lock lips with much younger "son" Will Poulter. He played his fake son in the film. Reportedly, Will Poulter revealed in an interview that he finds Jennifer really fascinating due to her profession. As soon as you watch the scene you will crack up laughing your heart out because of the quirky dialogues.

